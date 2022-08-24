MEC Ramathuba blames migrants for Limpopo hospitals' surgical backlogs A video has gone viral showing Ramathuba at a hospital in Bela Bela, Limpopo, addressing an admitted foreign national. Migrants

Limpopo Health Department

Bela Bela

Phophi Ramathuba JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba on Wednesday said her province was struggling to clear its surgical backlog because of an influx of foreign nationals who were burdening the health care system. A video has gone viral showing Ramathuba at a hospital in Bela Bela, Limpopo, addressing an admitted foreign national. In any normal country this video would be the leading item on all news stations & newspapers, and it would cause emergency debate in parliament tomorrow morning, but not in Zimbabwe.



This South African minister is right, Zimbabwe has become an embarrassment due to ZANUPF LOOTING pic.twitter.com/XzCWRHx9GN Hopewell Chinono (@daddyhope) August 23, 2022

Despite receiving criticism, Ramathuba has stood by her views.

She spoke about the province's rural health matters project where specialists from across the country were sought to address the province's surgical backlog.

Speaking on Radio702 on Wednesday morning, the MEC blamed people from South Africa's neighbouring countries of abusing the system.

“We have already operated [on] more than 4,700 patients. But, on the other hand, Limpopo is not a big province; we are not winning in terms of surgical backlog. So, we started to want to understand why we were not winning.”