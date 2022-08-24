Malema: Those opposed to AmaZulu King Misuzulu should be ignored

This comes after the successful traditional coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini over the weekend. Two of the King’s brothers also claimed to be the rightful heirs.

DURBAN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has said those opposed to the AmaZulu King should not be entertained.

During a media briefing held on Tuesday, Malema spoke out against those who are opposed to King Misuzulu, saying the weekend’s events where the he entered the sacred kraal – sends a clear picture of who the rightful king is.

“They too know that there is one king, and there is one certificate. We are fully behind that kingdom and anything else is just fighting for resources or something else,” he said.

Malema had a cordial relationship with the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

He said the AmaZulu royalty needed to be protected: “Our King Misuzulu, must not even doubt himself; we are there we are going to support him. We are going to make sure that he is not undermined by these scavengers.”

Malema also said he would be going meet the King.