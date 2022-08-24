Majority of SA workforce seemingly cannot afford to heed shutdown calls
While there were fears that a national stay away would further cripple the economy, it appears that the worst has not been realised. Labour unions had hoped to shutdown industries across the country on Wednesday, in a bid to grab government’s attention. But it was business as usual in most parts of the country.
[WATCH] As the march continues, business owners are watching from a distance after closing their businesses a whole ago. #NationalShutdown pic.twitter.com/gZc2Bh4ktXEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2022
[DISRUPTION] A man and a woman dressed in Nehawu regalia collapse a media briefing by Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele. They are accusing government of not fulfilling promises. The Minister was meant to respond to demands by SAFTU and COSATU members. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/diDQUYfOsqEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2022
They believed that bringing the economy to a halt would make government act with urgency, in addressing the socioeconomic challenges.
But it was business as usual in most parts of the country.
We are here to demonstrate to the government that we are angry Cosatu member on why he is here today. : @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/67CLLKewTIEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2022