Majority of SA workforce seemingly cannot afford to heed shutdown calls

While there were fears that a national stay away would further cripple the economy, it appears that the worst has not been realised. Labour unions had hoped to shutdown industries across the country on Wednesday, in a bid to grab government’s attention. But it was business as usual in most parts of the country.

JOHANNESBURG - It seems workers have not heeded the call for a nationwide shutdown, as many say they simply can not afford to stay away from work.

