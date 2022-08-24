Sex-for-jobs allegations plague Lenasia South Hospital

Sex for jobs, security threats, nepotism, and absenteeism, are some of the issues allegedly plaguing the facility. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has conducted an oversight visit to the hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Decades of neglect at Lenasia South Hospital in Gauteng has forced workers to take to the streets, over what they’ve described as a collapse of management, that is putting patient care at risk.

Sex for jobs, security threats, nepotism, and absenteeism, are some of the issues allegedly plaguing the facility. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has conducted an oversight visit to the hospital.

It’s understood garbage is piling up and has not been collected timeously at the facility, while bathrooms have been left unattended.

The DA said concerns over the exploitation of cleaners and nepotism allegations at the health facility, have fallen on deaf ears and continue to affect the rendering of healthcare services to the community.

The DA’s Nicola du Plessis said: “It is alleged that within this hospital, there is nepotism, fraud, sex for jobs, and decayed infrastructure - that all contribute towards bad service delivery and healthcare for the community. We will continue to monitor the situation and support the community in this plight”.