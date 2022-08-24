Justin Bieber concert, Sevens force Stormers to move home games for URC defence

The reigning United Rugby Championship title holders have been forced into the move due to event clashes at the DHL Stadium which had been booked up to a year in advance.

JOHANNESBURG - The arrival of arguably the world's biggest male popstar in the Mother City has required the Stormers to take their show on the road in the new season and play several of their home games in Stellenbosch and Gqeberha.

The reigning United Rugby Championship title holders have been forced into the move due to event clashes at the DHL Stadium, which had been booked up to a year in advance. The scheduling conflict could not be avoided after the URC released its calendar for the new campaign in July.

The first two home games of the new season, against Connacht and Edinburgh on 24 September and 1 October, will be played in Stellenbosch due to the Justin Bieber concert which will be held at DHL Stadium on 28 September, which will require significant construction in the stadium.

The round nine clash with Dragons RFC on 3 December will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium due to preparations for the Cape Town leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series, which takes place at the DHL Stadium the following weekend.

The Stormers will also end the regular season against Benetton at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on 21 April 2023, with the Monster Jam monster truck show taking place at the DHL Stadium.

There will be at least two Heineken Champions Cup matches at DHL Stadium, with London Irish visiting in December and Clermont Auvergne set to play there in January.

None of Western Province’s 2023 Carling Currie Cup home matches will be affected.