July unrest: 10 more alleged instigators expected in court

They were arrested in Gauteng on Tuesday while another person was arrested in the Western Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - Ten suspected instigators of last year's July unrest will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

They were arrested in Gauteng on Tuesday while another person was arrested in the Western Cape.

That brings the total number of people charged for allegedly stirring up the violence to 46.

More than 300 people were killed during the widespread looting and violence last year.

"The 10 individuals are expected to be brought before the Durban Magistrates Court on conspiracy to incite public violence, incitement public violence and incitement to arson, whilst the 11th one from the Western Cape will join others on 26 August 2022," said Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo.