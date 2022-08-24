July annual consumer price inflation increased to 7.8% - Stats SA
Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.
JOHANNESBURG - The annual consumer price inflation for July increased from 7.4% to 7.8%, according to data released by Stats SA on Wednesday.
