July annual consumer price inflation increased to 7.8% - Stats SA

Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.

JOHANNESBURG - The annual consumer price inflation for July increased from 7.4% to 7.8%, according to data released by Stats SA on Wednesday.

