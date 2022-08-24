Intercape calls on National Assembly to address attacks on its fleet

The long-distance bus company on Tuesday briefed Parliament's Tourism Committee about the ongoing violence in the sector.

CAPE TOWN - Intercape has stressed the ongoing attacks on long-distance buses is a matter of national importance that required a long-term solution.

The long-distance bus company briefed Parliament's Tourism Committee about the ongoing violence in the sector on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of 2021, it's recorded more than 150 incidents, including shootings, intimidation, assault and extortion.

This year alone, Intercape buses were subjected to at least 31 stonings ad 21 shootings.

Taxi associations are believed to be behind the attacks.

Intercape's Johann Ferreira said authorities had ignored several impassioned pleas for help.

"I'm deeply disappointed that my letters to the president of South Africa, to the Minister of Transport Mbalula, the Minister Police Mr Cele come back unanswered. I want to request this portfolio committee to take this matter to the National Assembly."

He said Intercape recently bought 40 coaches for the charter and tour division.

"I don't have to tell you what will happen if a coach gets shot at and an overseas tourist gets hurt or even killed. Can you imagine how the South African government are going to explain that to the international community? So I believe this is a matter that the president should take notice of."

Earlier this month two Intercape busses came under attack on the N2 Highway in proximity to Cape Town International Airport.

In one of the incidents, a driver was shot and wounded.