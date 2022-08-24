FNB Art Prize feels like a recognition of one's creative efforts - Dada Khanyisa

As the winner of the 2022 FNB Art Prize, Dada Khanyisa, will have a solo exhibition at Johannesburg Art Gallery where the largest art collection on the continent, resides.

JOHANNESBURG – FNB Art Joburg announced Dada Khanyisa as the winner of the 2022 FNB Art Prize.

"Winning the FNB Art prize feels like a recognition of one's creative efforts. It feels like recognition and celebration of the efforts I have invested into my practice," said Khanyisa to Eyewitness News.

As the winner of the 2022 prize, Khanyisa will have a solo exhibition at Johannesburg Art Gallery where the largest art collection, on the continent, resides.

Multidisciplinary artist and 2022 FNB Art Prize winner Dada Khanyisa. Picture: Supplied.

As a multidisciplinary artist working in paint, sculpture and installation, with a focus on the contemporary black person's experience, Khanyisa's work comments on the human condition as it plays out in social, financial and architectural contexts in metropolises.

“The black experience really inspires me. I'm inspired by the people I have around so I think that always have that almost voyeuristic approach. And just people watching and you know paying attention to people's habits had to translate in some formats. And I think it's just translating into these pieces that I make about the people that are around, so I think yeah that's what I'm interested in and that's what I like talking about visually,” said the artist.

As Africa’s leading and longest-running contemporary art fair, FNB Art Joburg’s mandate is to sustainably support and grow the continent’s cultural offering in ways that go beyond the fair. One of the ways this is achieved is through the annual FNB Art Prize.

Artwork by the 2022 FNB Art Prize winner, Dada Khanyisa. Picture: Supplied.

"When you look back at the calibre of artists who have won this prize, they do bring a lot of inspiration to all of us. They have used such interesting materials to interrogate important issues. Dada Khanyisa is no different because they have contributed so much to the contemporary art landscape of South Africa not only in theme but the form and style of their work," said managing director of FNB Art Joburg, Mandla Sibeko.

With this prize, Dada Khanyisa joins previous winners Wycliffe Mundopa, Lady Skollie, Bronwyn Katz, Haroon Gunn-Salie, Peju Alatise, Nolan Oswald Dennis just to name a few.

“FNB Art Joburg is the leading and longest-running art fair on African soil dedicated to contemporary African and diasporic artists. When I acquired the fair from its previous owners, it became 100% black-owned. With that came the responsibility to uphold a standard that reflects the quality of artists that we have on the continent and in the diaspora. To do this, we had to focus on strong content and greater collaboration between galleries and all stakeholders in the contemporary African art industry. As a result, we have fewer exhibitors and an innovative section devoted to new, emerging artists and project spaces looking to engage with an African audience called gallery LAB. With the COVID-19 restriction against gatherings prohibiting a physical fair, the vision is still fresh and continues to be at the centre of our ethos,” said Sibeko.

Khanyisa studied traditional and digital animation at the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa, then went to the University of Cape Town’s Michaelis School of Fine Art and completed a Bachelor of Fine Art.

“I think I’ve always been aware of my creative abilities and creative potential. I grew up in an environment where there were a lot of people who were working with their hands, so I think that also helped me build my confidence as far as what I can do with with own hands. So I've always felt like that's the one thing I can do is to create and it translated into multiple formats - drawing, painting, sculpting and other formats. It's something I've always felt I could do,” said Khanyisa.

Khanyisa said the prize affirmed them, especially at this point in their career having spent five years building practice, developing a style and coming into their own as a maker of things.

“My family has been quite supportive because they've seen or experienced my potential from when I was young. And I’ve consistently been someone who explored ways to express and all of this has happened in front of them. Even when the have been times that were confusing, I guess it's almost like making sense right now. And I've always been given that title or that recognition in my family," Khanyisa said.

Before winning the FNB Art Prize, Khanyisa received the Simon Gerson Prize at UCT in 2016. Before that, as a merit winner at the SA Taxi Art Awards in 2015, their work was featured on 10 publicly operating taxis making their way through Johannesburg. Continuously looking to develop their practice, Khanyisa is currently in residence at the Cité Internationale des arts in Paris. This is their second residency after 2018 saw them participating in a Fountainhead Residency in Miami.