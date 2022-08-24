Go

Durban streets painted red as KZN trade unions join national shutdown

The Dr Pixley ka Seme Street in Durban which also happens to be the busiest road in the economic hub has been painted red.

Protesters are carrying placards calling for salary increases and more job as part of the national shutdown, 24 August 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News.
DURBAN - Protesters in KwaZulu-Natal have started marching to the Durban City Hall as part of Wednesday's national shutdown over the rising cost of living.

Unions - Cosatu, Sadtu, Denosa and Sacp are marching to the Durban City Hall joined by student organisations Sasco and Cosas.

They are raising concerns about the high cost of living including the increasing fuel prices.

Protesters are carrying placards calling for more employment opportunities while others are demanding salary increases.

They will be delivering the memorandum at the Durban City Hall.

