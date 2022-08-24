Durban streets painted red as KZN trade unions join national shutdown
The Dr Pixley ka Seme Street in Durban which also happens to be the busiest road in the economic hub has been painted red.
DURBAN - Protesters in KwaZulu-Natal have started marching to the Durban City Hall as part of Wednesday's national shutdown over the rising cost of living.
Unions - Cosatu, Sadtu, Denosa and Sacp are marching to the Durban City Hall joined by student organisations Sasco and Cosas.
#NationalShutdown KZN starts its march in the Durban CBD, with unions COSATU, DENOSA, SADTU AND SACP joined by the some student organisation SASCO and COSAS. -@_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/OkZGsmKZ5KEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2022
They are raising concerns about the high cost of living including the increasing fuel prices.
Protesters are carrying placards calling for more employment opportunities while others are demanding salary increases.
They will be delivering the memorandum at the Durban City Hall.
[IN PICTURES] The protesters are carrying placards calling for salary increases and more job opportunities. #NationalShutdown pic.twitter.com/m6TObikrkpEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2022