Durban streets painted red as KZN trade unions join national shutdown

The Dr Pixley ka Seme Street in Durban which also happens to be the busiest road in the economic hub has been painted red.

DURBAN - Protesters in KwaZulu-Natal have started marching to the Durban City Hall as part of Wednesday's national shutdown over the rising cost of living.

Unions - Cosatu, Sadtu, Denosa and Sacp are marching to the Durban City Hall joined by student organisations Sasco and Cosas.