Deokaran would have welcomed Bain & Company ban - Prasa whistleblower

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation on Tuesday night hosted a memorial for Deokaran to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her assassination.

JOHANNESBURG - Prasa whistleblower Martha Ngoye believes that if Babita Deokaran were alive today - she would welcome the UK government’s decision to ban Bain & Company from doing any state work in the country.

Ngoye was among the speakers.

Earlier this month, Bain & Company were slapped with a three-year ban from doing business with the UK government as a result of its role in state capture here in South Africa.

Ngoye said she thinks Deokaran, who was also a whistleblower - widely believed to have been killed to silence her - would be pleased with the news.