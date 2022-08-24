Deokaran would have welcomed Bain & Company ban - Prasa whistleblower
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation on Tuesday night hosted a memorial for Deokaran to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her assassination.
JOHANNESBURG - Prasa whistleblower Martha Ngoye believes that if Babita Deokaran were alive today - she would welcome the UK government’s decision to ban Bain & Company from doing any state work in the country.
Ngoye was among the speakers.
Earlier this month, Bain & Company were slapped with a three-year ban from doing business with the UK government as a result of its role in state capture here in South Africa.
Ngoye said she thinks Deokaran, who was also a whistleblower - widely believed to have been killed to silence her - would be pleased with the news.
On the morning of the 23rd, a year to this day, #BabitaDeokaran was gunned down at this very spot. Guests are gathered for a candlelight vigil and to share dedications to the family, friends and fellow whistleblowers pic.twitter.com/cZEvjSAfPLKathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) August 23, 2022
"As a single mother of a 19-year-old, I thank God for still being alive," said Ngoye, opening her address.
In explaining why she thought Deokaran would welcome the UK government’s ban on working with Bain & Company, she said professionals who aid and abet state capture get their proverbial cake and eat it.
"They participate in state capture as a key cog to it and get handsomely rewarded for it. When the masters they serve and served are exposed for state capture, these professionals are not looked at."
Ngoye says the eye-watering fees these individuals get for enabling state capture often aren’t recovered; and those who want to clean up their name, simply voluntarily pay back the fees and continue to earn more from ongoing business.
In Bain’s case, though, the taps are now being shut off.
Acting Treasury DG Ismail Momoniat says that the public service needs to clean up its act and get the right kind of culture #JusticeForBabitaDeokaran pic.twitter.com/lRHFlAep3LKathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) August 23, 2022