Cosatu satisfied with turnout, expects thousands more for Union Buildings march
The striking unions want the government to address what they say is a socio-economic crisis facing South Africans.
PRETORIA - Members of the country’s two largest trade union federations, Cosatu and Saftu, have gathered in Pretoria on Wednesday as part of their planned national shutdown over the rising cost of living.
The group will be marching to the Union Buildings in the capital, while others will also stage demonstrations in various cities across the country.
A group of people, mostly dressed in Cosatu regalia, are currently singing struggle songs in the Pretoria CBD but organisers have told Eyewitness News that thousands more are expected to join as the day progresses.
[PICTURES] The group of protestors, about 200 of them, are carrying placards with wide-ranging demands. ND pic.twitter.com/aECyWMuSWjEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2022
As more and more Cosatu and Saftu members meet in the Pretoria CBD, they are highly energised as they sing struggle songs.
Most of them are carrying placards, calling on government to address the country's most pressing socio-economic issues such as the increasing cost of living and stubborn high unemployment rate.
Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange said that they were confident that Wednesday will be a success despite the delays.
"So far were very happy, we are satisfied. We are only at the beginning stages of preparations to move, we've not started moving. the municipal workers are not yet here because they are working at their workplaces," Shingange said.
But law enforcement authorities are not taking any chances.
There's a high police visibility, with several vans seen throughout the precinct where the protest is expected to kick-off.