Cosatu satisfied with turnout, expects thousands more for Union Buildings march

PRETORIA - Members of the country’s two largest trade union federations, Cosatu and Saftu, have gathered in Pretoria on Wednesday as part of their planned national shutdown over the rising cost of living.

The group will be marching to the Union Buildings in the capital, while others will also stage demonstrations in various cities across the country.

The striking unions want the government to address what they say is a socio-economic crisis facing South Africans.

A group of people, mostly dressed in Cosatu regalia, are currently singing struggle songs in the Pretoria CBD but organisers have told Eyewitness News that thousands more are expected to join as the day progresses.