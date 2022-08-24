Cosatu, Saftu hand over memorandum of demands to government
Some of the demands include a call for the decrease in fuel prices, stricter policies governing retrenchments in the public sector, and more stringent measures for addressing gender-based violence.
PRETORIA - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) have come together to hand over a memorandum of demands to government at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
On Wednesday, affiliated members of both unions marched in various cities across the country. They have been protesting the high cost of living.
We are here to demonstrate to the government that we are angry Cosatu member on why he is here today. : @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/67CLLKewTIEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2022
The unions held separate national shutdown demonstrations in the capital earlier on Wednesday. This, despite telling the media earlier in the week that they would put aside their differences, so that they can campaign jointly on workers' issues.
Cosatu read out its demands to the Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele. He was expected to address the media after receiving the memorandum.
Gungubele’s office has promised that the Presidency will be able to respond to the demands.