Cosatu, Saftu hand over memorandum of demands to government

Some of the demands include a call for the decrease in fuel prices, stricter policies governing retrenchments in the public sector, and more stringent measures for addressing gender-based violence.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele (m) at the Cosatu-Saftu march at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier.Eyewitness News.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) have come together to hand over a memorandum of demands to government at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

On Wednesday, affiliated members of both unions marched in various cities across the country. They have been protesting the high cost of living.

The unions held separate national shutdown demonstrations in the capital earlier on Wednesday. This, despite telling the media earlier in the week that they would put aside their differences, so that they can campaign jointly on workers' issues.

Cosatu read out its demands to the Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele. He was expected to address the media after receiving the memorandum.

Some of the demands read included a call for the decrease in fuel prices, stricter policies governing retrenchments in the public sector, and more stringent measures for addressing gender-based violence.

Gungubele’s office has promised that the Presidency will be able to respond to the demands.

