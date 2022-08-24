Cosatu: Calls for fully operational railways will benefit working class

With rising fuel costs, the union said workers could no longer afford to travel by other means of transport.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the Western Cape on Wednesday said that its call for the railways to be fully operational was in the best interest of the working class.

With rising fuel costs, the union said workers could no longer afford to travel by other means of transport.

The Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s problematic rail services have been well documented in the Western Cape, after years of vandalism and theft.

This has led to many people opting to travel by bus or taxis which are more costly alternatives.

Cosatu marched to Cape Town Station to speak to Prasa bosses. The trade union federation said workers have been forced to give up their jobs due to costly transportation prices.

Trains have been far cheaper, but since services on the busy central line are not fully functional, many workers resort to taking other modes of transport.

Prasa’s group CEO David Mphelo said progress had been made towards fixing the rail infrastructure. He has urged residents to work together with the state-owned entity: “Prasa’s recovery journey also requires all of us. The security of our assets and infrastructure also requires labour to rally behind us, and make sure that we protect that which we are busy recovering”.

Cosatu said it will hear from Prasa, on a way forward, failing which it could stage another protest in the future.