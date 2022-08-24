Cosatu & Saftu's national shutdown off to slow start in major metros

In Sandton, there are also no signs that South Africans have heeded to calls for a shutdown.

JOHANNESBURG/DURBAN - It's a slow start to the national shutdown as South Africans continue with business as usual.

This despite calls for a national stayaway as Cosatu and Saftu head to government’s offices across the country in a bid to address socioeconomic issues.

ALSO READ: 'No work, no pay': CT workers say they can't afford to join national shutdown

In Sandton, there are also no signs that South Africans have heeded to calls for a shutdown.

The traffic on Grayston Drive is the first clue that the lights are on at Corporate SA.

It's almost a mirror image of Randburg earlier on Wednesday morning but with more suits and ties and the occasional briefcase rushing for the train.