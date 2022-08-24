Cosatu & Saftu's national shutdown off to slow start in major metros
In Sandton, there are also no signs that South Africans have heeded to calls for a shutdown.
JOHANNESBURG/DURBAN - It's a slow start to the national shutdown as South Africans continue with business as usual.
This despite calls for a national stayaway as Cosatu and Saftu head to government’s offices across the country in a bid to address socioeconomic issues.
The traffic on Grayston Drive is the first clue that the lights are on at Corporate SA.
It's almost a mirror image of Randburg earlier on Wednesday morning but with more suits and ties and the occasional briefcase rushing for the train.
Its business as usual at the Randburg CBD in Joburg where there are no signs of a #NationalShutdown. The taxi industry snubbed calls of a stayaway and other public transport is running on the regular routes. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/02HdrMuKxHEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2022
#NationalShutdown | Vendor Kenny Diniso says he supports the movement but also cant afford to close shop for a day.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2022
Nevertheless, he still wants government to be sympathetic to the citizens pleas for support. ~K pic.twitter.com/EHhWoyzDiT
The roller doors have also been pulled up at some of the retail shops in popular shopping centres.
All in all, it's still a quiet start to the morning.
Meanwhile, it appears to be business as usual in some parts of Durban, regardless of the planned national shutdown against the high cost of living.
Although the Cosatu in KwaZulu-Natal said that it would start its picket after 10am in the Durban cbd, the taxi industry in the province said that it would not be participating in the planned national day of action.
The Pinetown CBD is one of the busiest towns in the west of Durban, with people coming from areas such as Nazareth, KwaNdengezi, KwaMashu and Hammarsdale.
But it appears to be business as usual, as taxis are dropping and picking up commuters.
Also, Santaco had already indicated that it will not take part in the planned action.
Some businesses have opened their doors for the day.
Cosatu is expected to start their march at the King Dinuzulu Park in Durban.