Cosas wants teacher charged over death of Dobsonville pupil

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) on Wednesday said they want the Human Rights Commission (SARHC) to intervene in the matter of a grade nine pupil from a school in Dobsonville who died by suicide.

Tiro Moalusi (15) from PJ Simelane Secondary School died by suicide last week, after a teacher allegedly mocked him about his sexuality in front of his entire class. It’s been reported that the teacher called him “sis bhuti” which means sister-brother in class.

The Moalusi family want access to the teacher. The family say they are devastated. They say they want to hear his side of the story, and perhaps this will give them some sort of closure.

The department said it was investigating the allegations, but Cosas spokesperson Douglas Ngobeni said the teacher could be protected: “We are going to write to the South African Human Rights Council to say we have got a matter, which is of public interest… and the teacher will have to be subsequently charged”.

Moalusi, who had dreams of becoming a medical doctor, will be laid to rest on Thursday morning at his home in Tshepisong.