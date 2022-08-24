CoCT to deploy 100 additional law enforcement officers to CBD

The announcement was made by Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - In an effort to boost security in the Cape Town central business district, the city will deploy an additional 100 law enforcement officers to the CBD.

Hill-Lewis said that the CBD was the heartbeat of the city’s economy, and every day, tens of thousands of residents poured into this hub.

He said that people from every corner of the city to come to work, trade, or attend schools and colleges and they needed to be safe.

"Not me, you have filled up SAPS' holding cells every weekend for the last month and now they've got to go and look for bigger space and we're happy to oblige, helping them search for bigger space and when they get it, I have no doubt they will fill that up as well."