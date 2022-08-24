City of Tshwane admits it's still at the drawing board with IPPs

The City of Tshwane has admitted to Eyewitness News that South Africa’s capital is still at the drawing board when it comes to finding alternative energy sources.

A political row has erupted over a R26 billion unsolicited bid to resuscitate two old coal power plants in Pretoria, with opposition parties accusing Mayor Randall Williams of interference in the potential deal, a claim he’s since denied.

Amid all of this, Eskom’s now threatening to switch Pretoria off over its R1.6 billion debt.

Weeks before the coal plants row emerged, Eyewitness News interviewed Tshwane’s utility services MMC, Daryl Johnston, on the city’s independent power production plans, if any.

Tshwane metro said that the 1950s-era Pretoria West and 1960s Rooiwal power plants were put on care and maintenance back in 2013, and since then they’ve been gathering dust.

MMC Daryl Johnston believes the plan was always to get an outside entity to refurbish and repurpose the old pair, as Tshwane itself doesn’t have the money to do so.

"We are looking into what can possibly be done at those sites with those, not that they're massive generation licences, because between the two, you have a total generation capacity of 480MW, just shy of a quarter of what our daily requirements are," Johnston said.

While those plants continue to rot, it appears that it’s very early days for the MMC and Tshwane when it comes to procuring from independent power producers, as Eyewitness News has found most other metros are more advanced in their IPP plans.

"We're open to all sorts of solutions and that's part of the task team team that we're going to be setting up and working with is to cast the net as far and wide as possible, so that we can see what the options are out there," the MMC said.

This means that for the foreseeable future, Tshwane is a sitting duck, with Eskom holding all the power.

REPURPOSING OLD POWER STATIONS

One of the country's top energy experts believes that the only way to dust off Pretoria's two old coal power stations is to completely re-purpose them into something else.

Sampson Mamphweli is the director of Stellenbosch University's Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies and he's been looking into our findings of what the country's eight metros are doing to wean themselves off of Eskom's supply.

He said that those two plants would not meet today's strict carbon emission standards.

"Those power stations, even if you bring in CO2 absorbers or new technology that will assist, it's going to be very difficult to retrofit those power stations," he said.

Mamphweli said that perhaps Tshwane could follow Eskom's route in turning the Komati power plant into a renewable energy training centre.

"They are looking at the manufacturing of solar PVs at that particular place, so it can then create jobs for the people who are there, re-skilling them through the training centre. They are looking at turning the turbines that are there into synchronised condensers and those synchronised condensers can then assist with green stability," Mamphweli said.