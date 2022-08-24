Cele: No evidence of collusion between zama zamas and police

Police Minister Bheki Cele has faced a number of questions following accusations by residents of the West Rand, that the local police are colluding with zama zamas.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said there's no evidence of collusion between zama zamas illegal miners and the police.

But he said that the police are investigating the allegations though.

Cele was responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday as part of the security cluster.

Cele said while the police are seized with problems of illegal miners, there have been no complaints of collusion.

"No residents or community members of the West Rand have come forward to lodge a complaint against any member of SAPS with regard to corruption in relation to collusion with zama zamas. When a member of the community lodges a formal complaint with regard to corruption with regards to members of the SAPS, the matter will be investigated," the minister said.

Cele said more than 2,000 zama zamas had already been arrested by police and were behind bars.

More than 60 have also been arrested in connection with the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp.