Business as usual in Randburg as Santaco distances itself from national shutdown

Unions organising the national shutdown have failed to garner the support of the taxi industry.

JOHANNESBURG - As two of the country's largest trade union federations, Cosatu and Saftu, are expected to embark on a national day of protest over the rising cost of living, some taxi bosses have shunned calls to participate.

Demonstrations have been organised in various cities across the country's nine provinces.

The unions are calling on the government to acknowledge the socioeconomic crisis facing millions of residents.

While inadequate public transport is also on the list of concerns taxi association, Santaco has distanced itself from the shutdown.

This means that some workers who have opted not to participate in the stay away will still have the means to get to work.

At the Randburg CBD, at one of the larger taxi ranks in Johannesburg there are a lot of people coming into the taxi rank and the taxis leaving at full capacity.

And so, it appears that the impact of the shutdown may already be more muted than previous shutdowns.

Outside of the taxi rank, its business as usual with some local shops up and running already, and street vendors are abundant.

Even though this is the picture in Randburg, it's unclear what the rest of the city looks like or even how plans for the shutdown will play out.