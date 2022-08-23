WC law enforcement authorities adamant they can decrease high crime levels

According to the latest crime statistics, 994 people were murdered in the first quarter of the year.

CAPE TOWN - There is a general consensus that the crime rate in the Western Cape is a cause for concern.

According to the latest crime statistics, 994 people were murdered in the first quarter of the year.

That number has increased by two when compared to the same period last year between the months of April and June.

The latest crime stats indicate the high levels of anger in our society.

That is the view from Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile, who on Monday spoke about crime stats in the province and plans to tackle it.

Patekile was joined by the Western Cape government’s Reagen Allen, who said that the provincial government was also playing its part to help the police.

"In the office where the police commissioner visits me, there is a quote that says: 'We are in the business of policing and safety and not of politics.'"

Western Cape law enforcement authorities are adamant that they will decrease the high levels of crime if they continue working together.