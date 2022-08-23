Taxi commuters not likely to be affected by shutdown on Wednesday

The South African National Taxi Council is not participating in the action by trade union federations Cosatu and Saftu.

The South African National Taxi Council is not participating in the action by trade union federations COSATU and SAFTU.

They want the government to address the escalating cost of living and inadequate public transport is also on the list of demands.

Santaco's Makhosandile Tumana said they were already addressing concerns around high fuel prices with the government.

“If we do not get that joy from our government then that is where we are going to take the strike on if there is a need of that,” he said.