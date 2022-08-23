Go

State capture whistleblower, ex-MP Vytjie Mentor passes away after long illness

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has confirmed to Eyewitness News that Mentor died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A screengrab of Vytjie Mentor giving testimony at the Zondo Commission on 12 February 2019.
JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA member and former MP, Vytie Mentor, has passed away following a long illness.

The 58-year-old was hospitalised for several months prior to her passing.

Mentor served as an MP between 2002 and 2014 before joining ActionSA as its provincial chairperson in the Western Cape.

She's also among the first to blow the whistle on allegations of state capture.

Mentor gave a lengthy testimony at the commission before it concluded its work.

