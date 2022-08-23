State capture whistleblower, ex-MP Vytjie Mentor passes away after long illness
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has confirmed to Eyewitness News that Mentor died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA member and former MP, Vytie Mentor, has passed away following a long illness.
The 58-year-old was hospitalised for several months prior to her passing.
JUST IN: ActionSA member and former MP Vytie Mentor has passed away following a long illness. The 58-year-old was hospitalised for several months prior to her passing. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/Vx0eqdISY2EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 23, 2022
Mentor served as an MP between 2002 and 2014 before joining ActionSA as its provincial chairperson in the Western Cape.
She's also among the first to blow the whistle on allegations of state capture.
Mentor gave a lengthy testimony at the commission before it concluded its work.