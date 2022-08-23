State capture whistleblower, ex-MP Vytjie Mentor passes away after long illness

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has confirmed to Eyewitness News that Mentor died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA member and former MP, Vytie Mentor, has passed away following a long illness.

The 58-year-old was hospitalised for several months prior to her passing.

