Seven things you need to know about the new-ish King Misuzulu kaZwelithini

Here are nine interesting facts you should know about the reigning Zulu King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini.

Misuzulu kaZwelithini was coronated as king of the AmaZulu nation in a kraal "Esibayeni" entering ceremony held at KwaKhangelamankengane palace KwaNongoma on Saturday.

The AmaZulu royal succession has seen controversy as one of its factions is against the recognition of Misuzulu as the rightful monarch.

Senior members of the AmaZulu royal family have announced Prince Buzabazi as their preferred choice as the heir to the Zulu kingdom.

Prince Buzabazi is the third-born son of the late king.

Eyewitness News has compiled nine interesting facts about the new Zulu king:

• King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini is the firstborn child of the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu and king Goodwill kaZwelithini.

• He was born on 23 September 1974 at Hlabisa hospital in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

• President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a certificate of recognition of Misuzulu as the king of the amaZulu nation on 16 March 2022.

• Misuzulu is married to his long-term partner Ntokozo Mayisela with two children.

• He also has a child with Princess Wezizwe Sigcau of the amaMpondo royalty clan.

• He started primary school in Eswatini and later completed his high school at St. Charles College in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

• Misuzulu is the third oldest surviving son of the late king Goodwill kaZwelithini.

