Saftu wants govt to avail R1 trillion to meet its demands ahead of strike

The union will host a march on Wednesday in seven provinces, raising the plight of the unemployed, electricity tariffs and the petrol price.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Saftu wants government to avail a trillion rand to meet the demands it has made ahead of its national shutdown.

The union will host a march on Wednesday in seven provinces, raising the plight of the unemployed, electricity tariffs and the petrol price.

Saftu insists that government has the ability to redirect funds in order to address more pressing issues such as unemployment.

"The government, which has a monetary sovereign system like South Africa, where the central bank of South Africa, the South African Reserve Bank, is the currency issuer, can never have constraints in as far as expenditure is concerned. The only constraints it would have, of course, will be considering the inflation pressure which more money may have," said spokesperson Trevor Shaku.

The union is also calling for a heftier tax on the wealthy.

"And because they are using a neoliberal fiscal policy framework be able then to ensure that on the basis of the taxation, they are able to finance some of the needs which we are putting forward and some of the needs which we arise," Shaku said.

Saftu said the quarter two jobs data will reflect South Africa's unemployment crisis.