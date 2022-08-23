Parliament conveys condolences over death of Vytjie Mentor

Mentor passed away on Tuesday at the age of 58. She was a member of the African National Congress (ANC) and an MP between 2002 and 2014.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has conveyed its condolences, over the passing of former member of parliament Vytjie Mentor.

Mentor passed away on Tuesday at the age of 58.

She was a member of the African National Congress (ANC) and an MP between 2002 and 2014. Mentor served on various committees during her time in Parliament.

She also testified at the Zondo Commission during the inquiry into allegations of state capture.

“Miss Mentor was diligent, passionate and a dedicated public representative who contributed immensely to Parliament's law making and oversight function. She served Parliament and the people of South Africa with the utmost distinction and selflessness, and she is recognised for her steadfast and unyielding fight against corruption,” said Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.