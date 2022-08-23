Numsa welcomes not guilty verdict in contempt of court case

The union said its case was dismissed, after it was found not guilty of being in contempt of court, for hosting its 11th national congress in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (N umsa) said it has won its battle at the Labour Court.

N umsa found itself in hot water, after its former second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse filed an urgent application at the Labour Court.

She argued that the courts must declare the congress null and void, after it took place despite a previous Labour Court ruling.

Ntlokotse had also requested that the courts declare president Andrew Chirwa and secretary general Irvin Jim in violation of this ruling. She wanted them sent to jail for being in contempt of court.

But the biggest union in the country has said that it's vindicated, after the arguments that were heard on the 19th of August, went in their favour.

“NUMSA welcomes the decision of the Labour Court today, to dismiss the contempt of court application, which was lodged by the former second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse. We have noted the decision of Justice van Niekerk, particularly when he confirms that Numsa did indeed comply with the order of Justice Moshoana,” said spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.