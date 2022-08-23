NMB officials claim they have good strategy to move away from Eskom power supply

Municipalities have been able to procure power from independent providers since 2020, and now, Eyewitness News has asked each of South Africa's eight metropoles for an update on their IPP plans.

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has told Eyewitness News that policy uncertainty and political instability have delayed its efforts to wean itself from Eskom's electricity supply.

Findings from Eyewitness News interviews suggest that the City of Cape Town and Ekurhuleni are way ahead of the pack in sourcing from IPPs, while Pretoria falls behind, and Bloemfontein stays quiet.

Gqeberha's energy officials claim they've got a good strategy.

The Windy City said that it had three ways to fight power cuts.

Since 2018, an innovative project has got more residents and businesses installing solar panels.

The metro partners with the private sector on bio-gas by 2024.

The plan is to procure up to 180 megawatts of IPP power by 2030.

Nelson Mandela Bay metro energy boss, Luvuyo Magalela: "The aim is that by September, we need to go on an RFI, request information and start the procurement process which we hope will be concluded within 12 months. Then from there we'll be able to contract and assign PPAs with RTPs."

But he said that getting that RFI out has proven a headache for Gqeberha because of uncertainty over whether or not the energy minister must give the final nod on IPPs amid coalition politics in council.

"For us to go to the minister of energy, we have to get council approval and so it was all those stats and grey areas that made us fall behind," Magalela said.

The bay named after our country's most revered statesman insists it's not that far off from being liberated in the energy market.