New plans headed to Cabinet to protect whistleblowers. But will they work?

Since Babita Deokaran's murder, the Presidency says there are plans ready for submitting to Cabinet to help whistleblowers. But whether these will work is yet to be known.

JOHANNESBURG - A year after Babita Deokaran’s murder, the Presidency says a new plan to strengthen government's approach to whistleblowers is ready to be submitted to Cabinet.

Deokaran’s killing exposed the gaps and weaknesses in the systems and policies currently in place to protect whistleblowers in South Africa - prompting calls from the public at large, civil society and even President Cyril Ramaphosa himself for tighter safety and security.

A week after her death, Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter described it as “a stark reminder of the high stakes involved” in trying to root out corruption.

He said when whistleblowers spoke out, it was with the “reasonable expectation not only that action will be taken on their disclosures, but that they will be protected and not suffer victimisation or prejudice”.

“It is clear that as the fight against corruption gathers momentum, we need to urgently review our current approach not only to witness protection, but also to the broader protection of whistleblowers,” he said.

“While numerous systems are in place to enable whistleblowers to report wrongdoing anonymously, we need to tighten up existing systems and provide greater support to those who publicly come forward with information. As society, we need to identify where existing laws and policies are inadequate for the protection of livelihoods, reputations and for the safety of whistleblowers – and work together to address these.”

In response to questions around what had since been done to this end, spokesperson in the Presidency, Vincent Magwenya, said government had made headway on various initiatives and collaborations.

“The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) is leading an initiative to strengthen government's approach on whistleblowers and also collaborating with all related departments and entities. The proposed plan is ready for submission to Cabinet for consideration. The National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] is also participating in this initiative,” he said.

He also said the Department of Justice - again in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, among them the NPA - was leading a review of the existing legislation and that the president expected the process to be expedited “as part of government's arsenal in the fight against corruption”.

“Furthermore, the Presidency is working on including the protection of whistleblowers in the implementation plan of the Zondo Commission report,” he went on.

For now though, the executive director of The Whistleblower House, Ben Theron, says the situation on the ground remains largely unchanged.

“We deal with whistleblowers daily and the trauma they suffer; the stress they go through … We’re talking about the ultimate sacrifice and someone getting killed in the process. But people lose their livelihoods and then they become depressed and they suffer psychologically. And in many instances, they actually consider, if they don't do it, suicide. Because when you are a breadwinner and you can’t provide for your family, and the things happening to you are because you did the right thing, then it’s extremely difficult for you to stand up and fight,” he said.

He highlighted the key role these brave men and women played - especially in South Africa where corruption was so rife - pointing to their work to expose personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption during the COVID-19 pandemic as an example.

“It wouldn't have come to the fore unless people came forward and said: 'do you realise we’re paying R50 for a mask that costs R2 and R3 and R5 normally'. And then the investigations start, then the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) gets involved, then the Hawks become involved. But you need whistleblowers to highlight and identify so you know where to go and investigate and pinpoint. Without that, corruption will go on for years and years.,” he said.

And so, as Theron said, protecting these individuals was crucial.

But he believed there was little will to do so on the part of their managers, who were often themselves implicated.

Speaking within the context of Deokaran’s case specifically, he said: “Here’s the point - we don’t know how far up the chain this goes. The president and the Zondo Commission have said that the politicians and the African National Congress are involved in the corruption. So now we’re asking the same people to lead the investigation into these things.”