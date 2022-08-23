Nelson Mandela Bay metro holds water workshops to prevent day zero

The total combined dam storage in the metro is currently sitting above 15.5% percent.

CAPE TOWN - In a bid to deal with the water crisis in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, the municipality is hosting a water resilience workshop to map out sustainable solutions to tackle the water crisis.

Various stakeholders are making presentations as the region is still trying to prevent day zero from happening.

“Our colleague from the civil society indicated as long as you open the tap they want water there. So between opening the tap on a daily basis to get your water and flushing your toilet to take the waste away, just from an operational point of view, it is probably R1 billion worth of water cost at this point in time,” said Nelson Mandela Bay’s Barry Martin.