Mkhwebane's legal team claims she did not try to shield politicians

CAPE TOWN - The Parliamentary inquiry has heard that the suspended Public Protector's legal team, has moved to show she did not try to shield politicians - most notably former Free State Premier Ace Magashule, from being implicated in the Vrede Dairy Farm matter.

During the cross-examination of witness Reginald Ndou, the public protector’s lawyer Dali Mpofu pointed out that Magashule did respond to Busisiwe Mkhwebane's request for information. Mpofu said Mkhwebane could not persist where explanations were provided.

Ndou last week testified that Mkhwebane told him that she would be happy, if there were no adverse findings made in the Vrede Dairy farm matter.

Mpofu said she does not recall making such a call to Ndou, but the statement has been incorrectly construed. “It was a general statement, not targeted at politicians, soccer players, or any category of people,” explained Mpofu.

Ndou responded: “My sense would be that it would also include politicians, because adverse findings could be against anyone”.

Mpofu also contended it was not Mkhwebane, but a Free State investigator, who did not want to broaden the probe to include the Gupta-leak emails.

Mpofu said: “To start on a new issue would have delayed the production of the report”. Ndou responded saying: “I would not agree with that, because the specific issue I wanted to look at, was the use of the money by Estina - which was not a new issue”.

Ndou's cross-examination continues.