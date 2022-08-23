Mkhwebane's CR17 investigation was rushed, witness tells inquiry

Basani Baloyi, the former chief operating officer in the Public Protector’s office, said that she did not know whether the report had even passed quality assurance.

CAPE TOWN - A witness testifying in Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry said that she believed that an investigation into Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign was rushed.

But Mkhwebane’s lawyer branded her a liar, and the worst witness to testify before the Parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Baloyi said that she was concerned that information from former Bosasa boss, the late Gavin Watson, was being omitted from the CR17 probe.

This included that he also donated money to other political campaigns, including that of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

"The investigation could have been dealt with differently," Baloyi said.

Baloyi testified that the CR17 investigation was carried out by external people whom she did not know.

"I’m not even sure who quality assured that particular report. Mr Mahlangu and I didn’t even have copies of that report when it was delivered," Baloyi said.

Asked whether she thought Mkhwebane abused her authority as the Public Protector, Baloyi had this to say.

"In my view, in the manner in which some of the matters were dealt with, that was an abuse of authority," she said.

The inquiry continues on Tuesday with the cross-examination of an earlier witness, Reginald Ndou.