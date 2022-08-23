ActionSA's Mashaba slams ANC for vilifying late Vytjie Mentor

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said that Mentor was crucified by the ANC for her honesty, adding that she died a broken woman.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has slammed the African National Congress (ANC) for vilifying the late Vytie Mentor before her passing.

Mentor died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning following a long illness.

The former ANC Member of Parliament (MP) Mentor jumped ship to join the newly formed ActionSA in 2020.

Mashaba said the ANC's politics weighed heavily on Mentor.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said that Mentor was crucified by the ANC for her honesty, adding that she died a broken woman.

Mentor was a member of the governing party for much of her political career.

She served as an ANC MP between 2002 and 2014 before joining Action SA as its provincial chairperson in the Western Cape.

Mentor made headlines often while she testified at the state capture commission of inquiry between 2018 and this year.



While she spoke up about claims of the Gupta family's involvement in the appointment of individuals to key positions at state institutions under former president Jacob Zuma, much of her evidence was torn apart by the commission.

Mentor's credibility took a knock.

Mashaba said this deeply affected the 58-year-old.

"And what is actually quite hurting for her was how the whole thing was turned around and obviously projecting her as someone who actually lied."

Despite this, Mashaba hailed Mentor for her contribution to South Africa's politics.