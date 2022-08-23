EFF at the forefront of no confidence motion against Tshwane mayor - Malema

Randall Williams' job is on the line following controversy over an unsolicited bid worth R26 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have said that they will support a motion of no confidence against Tshwane mayor Randall Williams.

Williams' job is on the line following controversy over an unsolicited bid worth R26 billion, to lease land to a company called the Kratos Consortium.

Last week the mayor was ready to present the report to council. It would have been the first step towards leasing the land near power stations in Pretoria West, where gas turbines for alternative energy would be built.

The bid has compromised Williams' position as mayor of Tshwane.

Several members of the multiparty coalition in the city have questioned whether they can continue supporting Williams, with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) calling for him to step aside, until an investigation into the bid is completed.

Last week, the African National Congress (ANC) announced that it would institute a motion of no confidence against Williams at the next council meeting. On Tuesday EFF leader Julius Malema said they will back the motion.

“We support the motion of no confidence against the mayor of Tshwane. We are the ones who exposed the corruption in Tshwane where the mayor was trying to coerce the staff members to do illegal things. So we are in the forefront of that campaign,” said the EFF leader.

Malema said they have also been approached by the ANC in Gauteng for talks on municipal leadership.