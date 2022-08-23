Joburg to ask for independent power production proposals by the end of 2022

While Johannesburg turns to Cape Town for its electricity expertise, City Power said it wanted to extend its deal with the privately-owned, coal-fired Kelvin power station.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Johannesburg revealed it would ask the market for independent power proposals before the end of the year.

The metro has turned to Cape Town for its electricity expertise, but in the meantime, City Power said it wanted to extend its deal with the privately-owned, coal-fired Kelvin Power Station that supplies at least 15% of Joburg’s electricity.

Parts of Johannesburg’s critical inner-city substation, Van-Beek, is confirmed to be more than 90-years-old.

READ: How far are SA's metros from taking advantage of the IPP 100MW waiver? Not very

So, when stage six power cuts hit, they hit the old grid hard, as officials also battle copper thieves and illegal connections.

Joburg’s Infrastructure Services MMC Michael Sun said they were spending R1.6 billion just on maintaining infrastructure this year, while they map a more strategic IPP plan.

"Our plan is that within the next three months we come out with a tangible and implementable strategy to say this is how, when and this is a process that will be onboarding our own IPPs and within the next six months, that's before the end of the year, we're going to ask for proposals and expressions of interest," Sun said.

Sun admitted they would soon need to find greener solutions other than keeping Kelvin online.

"Kelvin is not a young man, it is an aging infrastructure but still something that has a use for the City of Joburg, especially where that are getting that 15% supply," Sun said.

In the meantime, the city says its new R160 million Eldorado Park substation will be completed by the end of the year.

EKURHULENI WANTS TO SOURCE 20% OF POWER FROM INDEPENDENT PRODUCERS

The City of eThekwini said it wanted to source 20% of its power from independent providers by the year 2025.

While a battered and bruised Durban licks its wounds from last year’s unprecedented unrest and this year’s deadly floods, municipal officials have drawn up an ambitious energy plan.

Amid all its negative headlines, the City of eThekwini quietly sent out a request for information last year to add 400 megawatts to Durban’s grid.

The city’s energy office’s Sbu Ntshalintshali said: "The scale of 400MW is more than sufficient to mitigate at least stage 4 load shedding in the eThekwini Metropolitan."

He said they’ve since received more than 100 project proposals, with nearly half from suppliers situated within Durban.

"Natural gas was our first candidate in terms of the bigger capacity. We also had solar PV as a next big candidate," Ntshalintshali said.

Despite all its setbacks and no legacy power plants to its name, eThekwini hopes to issue independent power producer tenders in the coming months as the city surges ahead with plans to be KwaZulu-Natal’s central energy hub in the next decade or so.