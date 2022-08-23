Joburg Mayor sets date to meet with Sowetans over service delivery issues

The meeting, set down for 10 September will come two months after protests rocked parts of Soweto.

SOWETO - Joburg mayor Mpho Phalaste said a date has been set for her office to meet with Soweto residents over service delivery issues.

The meeting, set down for 10 September will come two months after protests rocked parts of Soweto.

Residents later marched to the mayor's office, calling for Phalatse's administration to address the electricity billing crisis, power outages and mushrooming informal settlements.

Phalatse agreed to find viable solutions and report back to the disgruntled community.

The mayor and Soweto residents will meet again - this time in Soweto and on amicable terms.

With a date agreed on, Phalatse's office will table its response to the memorandum of demands submitted to the city in June.

Initially, the Mayor missed the 14-day deadline to respond to the service delivery crisis last month because of drawn-out talks with Eskom, which is at the top of residents' concerns.

She gained some sympathy from the community leaders who agreed to postpone the feedback session with the mayor.

This meeting was again pushed back, with Phalatse citing ill health.

"Nobody plans to fall ill and I was not well enough," she said.

Phalatse’s address to the Soweto residents is expected to be held at a local stadium in the township.