Ipid confirms resignation of EC police officer accused of raping teen

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid said that a police official accused of raping a teenager at an Eastern Cape police station has resigned.

The 45-year-old detective, based at the Kei Mouth Police Station, was arrested last week.

It's alleged that the man fetched the victim at home to take her to the station to open a case against her boyfriend.

He allegedly raped the 17-year-old shortly after they arrived at his office.

The girl then grabbed a glass bottle, broke it and stabbed the officer until he let go of her.

The traumatised teenager managed to escape and report her ordeal to the police official's colleagues.

Ipid's Lizzy Suping said the accused appeared in the Komga Magistrates Court on Monday.

"The case of a police officer who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl at the Kei Mouth Police Station on 6 August 2022 has been postponed to 29 August 2022 for a formal bail application," Suping said.