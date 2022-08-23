InterCape to brief Parliament about ongoing attacks on busses

The long distance bus company has recorded at least 150 incidents since the start of 2021. These include shootings, intimidation, assault, and extortion.

CAPE TOWN - InterCape is on Tuesday expected to brief Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Tourism about the ongoing violent attacks targeting its busses in some parts of the country.

The long distance bus company has recorded at least 150 incidents since the start of 2021. These include shootings, intimidation, assault, and extortion.

Its believed that rogue taxi associations are behind the attacks. This year alone, at least 31 stonings, and 21 shootings, have been reported so far.

"The attacks recently become more violent and sophisticated. We have seen the use of vehicles passing busses from the back, overtaking the buses then shooting at drivers, shooting at the tyres, shooting at the body and at passengers," said Intercape's Johann Ferreira.