Intercape says there is a direct link between the taxi industry and bus attacks

The long distance bus company on Tuesday briefed Parliament's Tourism Committee about ongoing violence in the sector.

CAPE TOWN - Intercape said operations have been hampered by taxi operators in several towns across the Eastern Cape.

The long distance bus company on Tuesday briefed Parliament's Tourism Committee about ongoing violence in the sector.

Since the beginning of 2021, it has recorded more than 150 incidents, including shootings, intimidation, assault and extortion. This year alone there've been at least 31 stonings and 21 shootings.

Intercape's Johann Ferreira said currently Mthatha is the only place they can operate from in the Eastern Cape. “There are certain towns where Intercape for the last few months, cannot operate from. That is Idutywa, Butterworth, Ngcobo, Tsomo, Cofimvaba, Gcuwa and Namaqua. This is a typical example of industry cleansing, in other words, get rid of a competitor. How do you get rid of them? You terrorise them until they go away,” he said.

Ferreira has shown MPs a social media post featuring a photo of a bus. The bus was allegedly bought by a representative of a taxi association, to introduce services in the same towns that Intercape has been forbidden to operate in.

He said Intercape reported this to authorities, and this particular coach was impounded in Cape Town, because it had no legal authority to carry passengers. “They impounded the bus on a Saturday, the Sunday night the attacks resumed in Cape Town,” said Ferriera.

He said the resumption indicates a direct link between the attacks and the taxi industry.