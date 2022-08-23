[IN PICTURES] Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially married!

Many Modern Family cast members attended Sarah Hyland's wedding to Wells Adams, to shower the couple with blessings on their special day.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally got married.

They got married at a winery in California, and stars including Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Nolan Gould attended.

The A-lister took photos and shared information about the venue and the photo booth.

Sarah and Wells began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019.

After three years of engagement, the actress and the reality TV star tight the knot.

Despite wanting to make it official much earlier, the Coronavirus pandemic delayed the process.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams at the alter with Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiating their wedding at a winery in California on the 20th of August 2022. Credit: Sarah Hyland Web

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams first kiss after exchanging their vows at a winery in California on the 20th of August 2022. Credit: Sarah Hyland Web

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams at a winery in California on the 20th of August 2022. Credit: Instagram @sarahhyland

The Modern Family cast attending Sarah's and Wells' wedding at a winery in California on the 20th of August 2022. Credit: Twitter

Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson attended Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams wedding at a winery in California on the 20th of August 2022. Credit: Instagram @jessetyler

Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson with Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams at a winery in California on the 20th of August 2022. Credit: Instagram @jessetyler

Justin Mikita, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofía Vergara attended Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams wedding at a winery in California on the 20th of August 2022. Credit: Instagram @sofiavergara

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams wedding cake at a winery in California on the 20th of August 2022. Credit: Instagram @sofiavergara story.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' first dance at a winery in California on the 20th of August 2022. Credit: Twitter