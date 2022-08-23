Hospersa calls for probe into attack on Sama chair Mzukwa to be prioritised

Doctor Mvuyisi Mzukwa was driving home from Durban's King Shaka International Airport when he came under attack over the weekend. He was stabbed several times in the chest and is recovering in intensive care at a Durban hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Trade union Hospersa is calling on authorities to prioritise the investigation into an attack on the chairperson of the South African Medical Association (Sama).

Doctor Mvuyisi Mzukwa was driving home from Durban's King Shaka International Airport when he came under attack over the weekend.

He was stabbed several times in the chest and is recovering in intensive care at a Durban hospital.

Hospersa's Johnny Harinarain said that those responsible must be put behind bars.

"On the 20th of August, Doctor Mvuyisi Mzukwa was attacked on the side of the road while driving home from King Shaka International Airport following a Sama board meeting. It is reported that he sustained multiple stab wounds. He was discovered by the metro police and was assisted to reach the emergency department at a nearby hospital," Harinarain said.