Hillary Gardee murder: Defence granted leave to appeal postponement in case

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelspruit Magistrates Court has granted the defence in the Hillary Gardee murder case leave to appeal a postponement in the case.

Magistrate Eddie Hall has ruled that the matter will return to court next month despite the defence objecting and expressing they want the case to continue or be struck off the roll.

Three men accused of killing the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee appeared in court on Monday.

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Albert Gama and Philemon Lukhele were arrested in May after Gardee’s body was found near a plantation between Sabie and Mbombela.

Yet again, a long day with no progress and another postponement.

While the State now prepares to add a fourth accused, Hlabirwa Nkune, to the indictment, Magistrate Hall is left to face off with the defence for granting the State a postponement.

This will see the case take even longer.

State prosecutor Ntsika Mpolweni supported his plea for a new date for the case to continue by arguing that the matter cannot move to high court if there is still pending appearances in this matter at the lower court.

Advocate Nqobizitha Mlilo, backed by Advocate Sakhile Nkosi, said that they were not impressed with the delays and did not recognise the fourth suspect in this case.

When the case returns next month, it’s expected that the four suspects will enter the dock facing six charges in the murder case.

WATCH: Murder case of Hillary Gardee postponed yet again