Scourge of improper financial conduct in SA laid bare as Hawks probe 22477 cases

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya held a press briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday, for the first time since he took office in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - The scourge of improper financial conduct in the country has been laid bare once again, with the Hawks announcing that they are currently investigating thousands of cases, with a combined value exceeding R1.5 trillion.

Lebeya said just over two thousand staff members are currently investigating 22,477 cases. He said cases being investigated by the crime fighting unit include 23,519 suspects. Together they face half a million charges. “12 360 have already been secured at court, while 11 159 are still pending to be approached,” Lebeya elaborated.

Lebeya said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is applying its mind to the 1,998 cases being investigated at the moment. He said they have managed to secure a total of 4,447 convictions over the last four years.

Some reoffending parolees have been sent back to prison

Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola, has meanwhile said that several prisoners released during the COVID-19 period have re-offended.

He said drugs and gang activity are some of the reasons that offenders, who were pardoned at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, have reoffended.

Lamola was responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces, as part of the peace and security cluster.

Lamola said fourteen thousand offenders were given a second chance, and released to help lower the prison numbers, for better social distancing during COVID-19.

But some reoffending parolees have been sent back to prison. “Most of the crimes they commit, and are alleged to have committed for reoffending, are of an economic nature. Gang activities within communities may also have contributed to reoffending. Some crimes were committed under the influence of drugs and drug use,” said Lamola.

Lamola has given his assurance that those released were low risk and non-violent offenders. He said families and victims were consulted, before the release of the offenders.