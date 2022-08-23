Hawks confirm 8 more suspects arrested in connection with 2021 July unrest

The suspects are expected to join 35 other suspects when the matter returns to the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The number of suspects who allegedly instigated last year's civil unrest has now increased to 43.

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya addressed the media in Pretoria on Tuesday for the first time since taking office in 2018.

He revealed that eight suspects were arrested on Tuesday morning.

"The DPCI and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are satisfied that the investigation is ripe, hence the Hawks are landing," Lebeya said.

