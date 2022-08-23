Grade 9 pupil to walk 90km to raise funds for fellow pupils’ private education

Amy MacAskill has partnered up with the ECO Children Organisation - which aims to help school development in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. She's embarking on an adventure, which she has dubbed: 'Walking wild for girls'.

JOHANNESBURG - A grade 9 pupil will walk 90km along a river in the Klaserie Private Nature Reserve in Mpumalanga, to raise R300,000 to fund fellow pupils’ private education.

MacAskill's walk along the Klaserie River is expected to take five days. She has already managed to raise about R45,000 so far.

All funds will go directly to the ECO children's bursary programme.