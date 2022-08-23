Gauteng Women in Sports Awards creates role models in communities

The awards were established in 2018 in Ekurhuleni and have since expanded to various districts in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG – It is time for Gauteng Women in Sports Awards - which present you with an opportunity to nominate your favourites.

The categories include but are not limited to the coach of the year, sportswoman of the year with disability, sports journalist of the year, team of the year and administrator of the year.

Nominations opened on 1 August and will close on 31 August.

Futballing Girls NPO - which is behind the awards seeks to celebrate the hard work of all in the sporting community.

“Recognition plays such a huge role in motivation and inspiration. With our awards we want to create awareness and role models in communities for female sport over and above the recognition” said Futballing Girls founder, Moonira Ramathula.

READ: SA's Moonira Ramathula to be inducted in the Sports Tourism Hall of Fame