Gauteng Women in Sports Awards creates role models in communities
The awards were established in 2018 in Ekurhuleni and have since expanded to various districts in Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG – It is time for Gauteng Women in Sports Awards - which present you with an opportunity to nominate your favourites.
The categories include but are not limited to the coach of the year, sportswoman of the year with disability, sports journalist of the year, team of the year and administrator of the year.
Nominations opened on 1 August and will close on 31 August.
Futballing Girls NPO - which is behind the awards seeks to celebrate the hard work of all in the sporting community.
“Recognition plays such a huge role in motivation and inspiration. With our awards we want to create awareness and role models in communities for female sport over and above the recognition” said Futballing Girls founder, Moonira Ramathula.
Click on the link below to nominate your Sponsor of the year (the companies or individuals who sponsors female athletes, teams and organisations) for the 2022/23 Gauteng Women in Sports Awards.https://t.co/BkaOAKYVPK#WomenInSportsAwards#GWISA23#FutballingGirlsNPO pic.twitter.com/Nez27KiM1RFutballing Girls NPO (@futballinggirls) August 23, 2022
These include West Rand, Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Sedibeng.
According to Ramathula the ceremony grew to all five regions in the province by January 2021 and eventually materialised into the first provincial awards in March 2021.
"We have had over 1800 nominations, to date, since inception. From the awards, we have had the opportunity to develop a SETA-accredited leadership training course for finalists in our administrator abs volunteer categories," she said.
"We have also implanted other workshops for women in sport including personal branding workshops for athletes,” added Ramathula.
Nominations across 15 categories for the 2022/2023 Gauteng Women in Sports Awards for all 5 Regions of Gauteng are still open.Futballing Girls NPO (@futballinggirls) August 18, 2022
Click on below link to nominate!https://t.co/BkaOAKYVPK#GWISA23 #WomenInSportsAwards #FutballingGirlsNPO pic.twitter.com/ynR5m6McTq
Futballing Girls has partnered with Vision View for this year's installment of the awards ceremony.
The latter will provide the coverage of the awards on its platform.
This collaboration is also a gateway to recognise and highlight career options for young women who are passionate about sport in Gauteng, said Ramathula.
The career opportunities include women behind the scenes in the media space, producers, camera woman, videographers, engineers and photographers.
"It’s also a way to identify these talents within the communities."
Ramathula has continually been vocal about the importance of gender equality in sports emphasising that the federations must have equal opportunities and equal pay in competitions.
“Our awards are deeply rooted within the communities, as we believe girls are better inspired by someone from their own community, and we use our awards to encourage girls to participate in sports this takes them away from the social ills that plague our communities."
She added that they hoped to address the stereotypes associated with girls partaking in sports.
We would like to extend our gratitude to all our guests and amazing speakers at our Womens Day Brunch, it definitely was a day of Becoming The Best Version Of Yourself#WomensDayBrunch #WomensDay2022#FutballingGirlsNPO pic.twitter.com/Z87sBt5eBnFutballing Girls NPO (@futballinggirls) August 12, 2022