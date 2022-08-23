Godongwana should not be in office after sexual assault allegations: EFF

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called for the immediate resignation of finance minister Enoch Godongwana in light of the sexual assault allegations against him.

Godongwana is being investigated for allegedly violating a staffer at a hotel in Skukuza, in Mpumalanga earlier this month when he was on holiday with his wife at the Kruger national park.

The woman accused him of fondling her while she was giving him a massage.

Said Malema: "Those allegations as we speak today, have not been denied b the minister of finance..."

The police have questioned Godongwana but he is yet to be charged.

Malema said Godongwana’s occupation of office after the allegations leveled against him was a reflection of the present government.

“It is also a reflection that we are led by a government – which has got no regard for women. It is a government of a finance minister who abuses women in their places of profession.”

He said if Godongwana had any respect for women he would have resigned.

“The continued stay of Enoch Godongwana in office is a spit in the faces of the 9,516 victims of rape who opened cases at police stations between April and June 2022.”

The decision to charge and prosecute the finance minister now lies with the national prosecuting authority as police have handed over their case docket.