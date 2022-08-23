Ekurhuleni expects to have more than half of its IPP tenders online by Christmas

Home to one of Africa's busiest airports, large-scale manufacturers and logistics businesses, Ekurhuleni municipal officials said that they can no longer rely on what they called an extremely old electricity grid.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng's Ekurhuleni region is giving Cape Town a run for its money in the race to become South Africa's first energy-self-sufficient metro.

Since the start of the year, the industrial hub said it's awarded 46 tenders to small-scale independent power producers - signed a renewable energy wheeling deal - and approved the installation of one of the country's largest solar microgrids.

Ekurhuleni Energy MMC Senzi Sibeko said that they were expecting the first 30 of their 46 IPP tenders to come online by Christmas.

"They have given us an undertaking that before the end of the year, solar PV's would be functional and some would be rolled out already," Sibeko said.