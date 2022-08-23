CT's Hill-Lewis warns that unplugging from Eskom won't happen overnight

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said he's obsessed with ending power cuts but getting a 300 megawatt tender for construction doesn't happen overnight.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that residents must be patient, as there's no magic switch to end power cuts.

Now that municipalities are legislated to procure IPP Power, Eyewitness News has asked each of the country's eight metros for details of their plans to wean themselves from Eskom's electricity supply.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that he was obsessed with ending power cuts but getting a 300 megawatt tender for construction doesn't happen overnight.

"So this is not quick, this is probably two or three years that we will still be working on this," Hill-Lewis said.

The mayor said that they were currently considering their preferred bidders for the big contract amid plans to pay hard cash to commercial and industrial businesses to feed their own independent power back into the city's grid.

The mayor's also revealed that they were in negotiations to take over the last of Eskom's Cape Town customers.

"Ten percent to 15% of customers in the City Cape Town, some pockets in the city that are still serviced by Eskom. Eskom really wants to hand them over to us; we really want to take them over," the mayor said.