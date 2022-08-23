CSIR and SIU join forces to combat cybercrime The head of the SIU, Andy Mothibi, and CSIR CEO, Thulani Dlamini, signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday. Cyber crime

Special Investigating Unit SIU

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR JOHANNESBURG - The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have joined forces in a bid to clamp down on cybercrime. It's understood the collaboration will help capacitate the country's law enforcement agencies in the fight against fraud and corruption. The cats out the bag! Months in the making, excited to formally get this collaboration going with the SIU @RSASIU @CSIR

Watch this space https://t.co/wqQPhodxV5 Ridhwaan Suliman (@rid1tweets) August 22, 2022

The head of the SIU, Andy Mothibi, and CSIR CEO, Thulani Dlamini, signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday.

The memorandum of understanding signed by the SIU and the CSIR is the first step toward the commitment to share expertise and skills in data analytics, digital forensics, cybersecurity, as well as artificial intelligence.

The two executives hope the use of technology to fight corruption and maladministration in the country will be more efficient.

The collaboration comes as the country's law enforcement agencies try to double down on the fight against corruption.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the partnership will help mitigate cybercrimes before they happen.

The partnership will see capability building in the development of data investigation tools".

Governement departments and organisations in various sectors face the real threat of falling victim to cyberattacks.

While this is not a unique challenge to the country, it is a growing concern.